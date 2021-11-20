Víctor María García-Hoz Rosales, at the forefront of psychology

Professor Víctor García-Hoz Rosales.

Last Sunday, he passed away in Madrid , his hometown, Professor Víctor María García-Hoz Rosales (1942 – 2021), one of the references of current Spanish psychology.

He practiced almost all of his university teaching ( from 1971 to 2012) at the Complutense University. In 1968, when psychology in Spain, halfway between psychiatry and pedagogy, lacked its own scientific identity, García-Hoz was two years in the Department of Psychology at the University of London, headed by HJ Eysenck. Subsequently, in 1985, he spent three months at the University of Sussex with Dr RA Boakes and finally as regards his studies outside from Spain, worked on the course 1994 – 95 with RA Rescorlam, a world eminence who practiced his teaching at the University of Pennsylvania.

His stay at Anglo-Saxon universities gave him It provided the scientific foundation to achieve that in Spain psychology was recognized as a science and, in 1971, the specific degree was created. In 1987, he was one of the founders of the Spanish Society of Comparative Psychology.

The colleagues of the Complutense cloister and their students – directed 12 doctoral theses – remember the generosity of García-Hoz Rosales when sharing knowledge, initiatives and ideas. And how it encouraged everyone, teachers and students, to study abroad, at a time when studying and / or researching abroad was an adventure that few undertook.

He launched the first Animal Psychology Laboratory in Spain, a point of reference for his specialty of learning psychology, which was followed by many others in different Spanish universities at the initiative of his disciples.

He was a member of the board of the College of Doctors and Graduates, of the movement of non-tenured teachers and a recognized fighter for democracy and suffered harsh retaliation for it.