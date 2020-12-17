VIDA SILVER, the IFEMA project for the senior generation

Today starts VIDA SILVER, an innovative initiative organized by IFEMA in collaboration with Adolfo Ramrez, promoter of the project and expert in digital transformation, which brings together all the content, activities and subjects of interest to seniors. An initiative that will be face-to-face in the fall of 2021, and which begins today with the launch of a digital platform, called to be the biggest meeting point of the Silver generation.

The Spanish age pyramid currently includes a segment in full ascending line, the so-called silver generation, which is gaining ground and transforming its profile towards a new model of life and economy. In Spain currently, according to INE data from 2019, there are more than 14.8 million people over the age of 50, which represents 31% of the national population. This segment of society reaches their fifties in great physical shape, with medium-high purchasing power, without family responsibilities and with the desire to continue to enjoy their free time and leisure, as well as to share their knowledge. and his professional experience in the field. as they approach retirement. A growing sector that demands personalized solutions to meet its leisure, health and financial management needs.

In this context, and while awaiting the premiere of the face-to-face event, the Vida Silver platform (www.vidasilver.com) offers an innovative space where different initiatives, activities and digital meetings will develop that will have this population as the epicenter and which will bring together, in addition, a large participatory community. Vida Silver is the space where individuals, businesses and institutions come together to meet the demands of a community that declares itself collaborative, independent and positive.

IFEMA’s commitment to digitization

IFEMA’s commitment to generate activity, in these moments of stagnation, and to help boost the various economic sectors, has led it to design this new innovative proposal which aims to federate economic, social, and economic interests. culture and leisure activities in a sector of extraordinary potential A step forward for IFEMA, which is accelerating its own digital transformation process, with the launch of proposals that will have both face-to-face and digital aspects, supported by an intelligent platform.

The project begins today after the signing of the collaboration agreement, for the organization of this event born in the digital plan with a series of reference content and meetings of interest which will be reflected in the Vida Silver platform which will also have an application for smartphones.

In Vida Silverse you’ll find up-to-date information, news, interviews and features, as well as a neat agenda of leisure and socio-economic events of interest to this generation over 50. lifetime. In addition, having a participatory community, in which job offers, entrepreneurial ideas or volunteering opportunities can be exchanged, a social network of interaction and knowledge and a meeting point where reinvention and personal and professional consolidation go together.

Vida Silver is also a Campus, the physical and virtual space where you can meet experts in digitization and the silver economy, but also learn about the experiences of other leaders of this generation: chefs, athletes, musicians, actors …

Silver Life Manifesto

When it was launched, Vida Silver drafted a manifesto that can be subscribed by anyone who wishes through the platform www.vidasilver.com and which includes aspects as important as promoting the visibility of this generation in society, in showcasing their talent and the professionalism achieved. Through his years of experience, he will foster entrepreneurship and innovation, as well as the digitization of this community, thus achieving full integration into 21st century society and being part of the shift towards sustainability and the respect for the environment to achieve a future. promising for all generations.

