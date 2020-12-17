Video and audio calls start arriving on WhatsApp Desktop

In the present situation, it has become natural to make calls or video calls through WhatsApp. This way we are closer to our loved ones and we can have smoother conversations than in a chat. In Windows 10 we had apps like Skype, Zoom, Teams, or Messenger, but WhatsApp wants its piece of the pie as well.

According to WABetaInfo, some lucky people were able to start testing calls in the Facebook-owned service’s web and desktop applications. After two years of development, WhatsApp is starting to test the new feature with users, still in beta.

Video calling in Windows 10 via WhatsApp Desktop

When receiving a call in WhatsApp Desktop for Windows 10, a new pop-up will open and serve as a notification. From there we can answer, hang up or just ignore the call. As we can see, we have the same actions as in our smartphone.

Of course, we will have to have the smartphone turned on and connected to be able to answer and make calls on our Windows 10 computer. Besides the notification, the calls will also be kept in a different window, so that we can continue chatting from the app.

However, we will have to wait to test this feature on WhatsApp Desktop. Being in beta, only a lucky few will be able to take advantage of this new feature in Windows 10. The rest of us will have to stay tuned, as we will receive the feature in the coming weeks.

This feature comes shortly after WhatsApp incorporated the temporary messages, which disappear after seven days without leaving a trace. Additionally, shortly before we saw the integration with Messenger Rooms in what was a start in unifying the services bundled under the Facebook umbrella.

Developer: WhatsApp Inc.

Price: free