Video: Man cooks pizza on Pacaya volcano: Watch: Lava coming out of volcano Guatemala, pizza maker – Watch man from Guatemala David Garcia cooks pizza on active video from volcano Pacaya

Call it cynicism or courage, a man who cooked lava spewing lava in the Latin American country of Guatemala did his cooking. David Garcia, 34, made pizza over lava emanating from baked volcanoes. This video of David making pizza on the lava has now become a talking point on social media. A large number of people are sharing photos and videos of this incident.

David Garcia wore protective clothing to avoid any inconvenience while baking the pizza. It is said that Garcia used a special sheet of metal to make the pizza. These metal sheets are also capable of working in temperatures of up to 1800 degrees Fahrenheit. Garcia said when he put the pizza at this temperature, it was ready in 14 minutes.

Garcia said this volcano pizza was very tasty. According to the Daily Mail report, a large number of tourists approach Garcia and see him making pizza on the volcano. Not only that, tourists are photographed with Garcia and Pizza. Let us know that cooked volcanoes have been spitting lava since February. For this reason, the local population is very careful. This active volcano erupted around 23 thousand years ago and has exploded at least 23 times so far.