Video of Chinese astronaut entering space station: Watch: Chinese astronauts did amazing things, entered their space station for the first time, watch amazing video

Beijing

Three Chinese astronauts who aspired to become a space superpower finally achieved the feat. After a journey that lasted around seven hours, Chinese astronauts have now successfully entered the country’s space station. China’s construction of a space station and entry of astronauts into it is considered a major breakthrough in the world of astronomical science. In the video of this historic event, Chinese astronauts are seen entering the space station by opening the door.

These three Chinese astronauts will now perform various experiments while staying in space for the next three months. The Shezhou-12 spacecraft successfully attached to the central module of the Tianhe space station on Thursday afternoon and entered the orbital capsule, according to the Chinese Space Agency (CMSA). CMS said that for the first time the Chinese entered their own space station. He said in a statement here that these three astronauts will perform the necessary tasks there as scheduled. The spacecraft was launched Thursday morning and the entire process of connecting to the Chinese station took about six and a half hours, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Chinese astronauts will be able to keep a close eye on the world

The spacecraft was launched aboard a Long March-2F rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the Gobi Desert, northwest China. The campaign was broadcast live on official television channels. The Shenzhou-12 spacecraft put the three astronauts into orbit on the central module of the Tianhe space station, which launched in April. Considered the most prestigious and strategically important for the country after the recent Chinese missions to Mars and the last lunar missions, this space project will observe China from the sky. Thanks to this, its astronauts will be able to keep a close watch on the rest of the world.

The space station will operate in low Earth orbit at an altitude of 340-450 km above the Earth’s surface for more than 10 years. After landing in Tianhe, the astronauts, Commanders Nie Hesheng (56), Liu Booming (54) and Tang Hongbo (45), will be there for a three-month mission. They will undertake work related to the construction of the space station, which should be ready by next year. Hesheng said as he approached Earth’s orbit: “I feel great. He has done this on two space missions before. It will be China’s longest and first manned space mission in near five years.

China’s veteran leaders watched live coverage

China previously sent the main cabin module from Tianhe on April 29 and a cargo spacecraft with equipment on May 29. The three cosmonauts who built the station are expected to set a new record for the duration of China’s manned space mission, surpassing the Shenzhou-11 member record of 33 days in 2016. Sending this spacecraft ahead of the celebrations The centenary of the Chinese Communist Party’s “Chinese Communist Party” next month marks a significant achievement for China under his leadership.

Demonstrating the political importance of the mission, Han Zheng and Liu He, the two deputy prime ministers in charge of the Science and Technology Department, also attended the launch event from the Beijing Aerospace Flight Control Center. In addition, senior Chinese military officials, including Defense Minister General Wei Feng, were also present. “This will be the first manned mission in the construction of the Chinese space station,” Hesheng told media Wednesday.

The doors will open for Pakistan, America in tension

Once ready, the station should be available to allies close to China such as Pakistan and other international space cooperation partners. When ready, China will be the only country to have its own space station, while the International Space Station (ISS) is a joint project of many countries. The Chinese space station will be equipped with a robotic arm, the United States has expressed concern about the possibility of possible military uses.