Video of mig-21 crash: Video of Mig-21 crash Watch viral Libyan Air Force: Video of crash of Libyan Air Force MiG-21 fighter plane

benghazi

The MiG-21 plane crashed during a military parade in Libya. According to the report, the accident took place at the Benin military base located in Benghazi, the second most populous city in Libya. The pilot who flew the MiG-21 also died in this accident. After this accident, questions have arisen about the safety of the MiG-21 aircraft deployed in the Libyan Air Force. At the same time, the Libyan Air Force ordered an investigation into the crash.

Crashes during a military parade

According to Libyan media, a parade of the Libyan National Army (LNA) was being organized in Benghazi at the time of the accident. A crowd of people had also gathered to see which one. In which the MiG-21 aircraft suddenly fell to the ground while performing the feat. The pilot of the aircraft Jamal ibn Amer died in this accident. LNA spokesman Khalifa al-Obedi expressed sorrow while confirming the crash.

Killed many pilots in India

The Indian Air Force also operates the MiG-21 fighter plane made in Soviet Russia. A few days ago this month, Squadron Leader Abhinav Choudhary, 29, was killed when a MiG-21 plane crashed in Moga, Punjab. Earlier in March, a MiG-21 plane also crashed in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Group captain Ashok Gupta was martyred in this accident.

The flying coffin is a MiG-21 fighter plane

Earlier on January 5, the MiG-21 Bison also crashed at Suratgarh Air Base in Rajasthan. However, the pilot was safely rescued in this accident. Given his crash record in the Indian Air Force, which has operated this aircraft since 1964, it was named Flying Coffin. The MiG-21, built in 1959, was one of the first supersonic fighter jets to fly at the time. Because of its speed, America was also afraid of this then Soviet Union fighter plane.

60 countries around the world have operated

It is the only aircraft that has been used by around 60 countries around the world. The MiG-21 is currently serving in the air forces of many countries, including India. The MiG-21 is the largest supersonic fighter jet ever built in aviation history. Of this total, 11,496 units have been manufactured to date.

Abhinandan had killed the Pakistani F-16 with this plane

The MiG-21 Bison is the same fighter jet with which the commander of the Abhinandan squadron of the Indian Air Force shot down a Pakistani F-16 after the Balakot airstrike. However, Pakistan has never been able to openly accept this truth. For, neither the United States nor Pakistan was acceptable to defeat the modern F-16 fighter jet, called the backbone of the Pakistan Air Force, over the fighter jet. ‘about 60 years old.

Fighting record of most wars on the Indian side

The MiG-21 Bison took part in the greatest number of wars on the Indian side. Although India has many fighter planes, most of the times Indian Air Force uses this fighter plane. The cost of operating and maintaining this aircraft is lower than that of many other fighter jets. India produces this aircraft under license from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, so it took a little help from Russia to modernize it. It is the best hunter and interceptor in its class.