Video of the assassination of the Haitian president: American citizens and 15 Colombians detained because of Haitian President Jovenel Moise

port au Prince

A national campaign is underway to arrest the perpetrators involved in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise. Security agencies say they have arrested 17 suspects involved in the murder. Among them, 15 are Colombian citizens, one of whom is said to be a former army colonel. The other two are US citizens. Haitian officials have identified Haitian-American nationals as James Solages and Joseph Vincent. On the other hand, Haiti’s interim government asked the Biden administration to deploy US forces to protect the country.

US military deployment in Haiti requested

Haiti’s interim government said on Friday it was trying to stabilize the country and pave the way for elections following the assassination of President Jovanel Moise. In view of this, the United States has been urged to deploy its troops for the security of important facilities in the country. Acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph said of course we need help and we have asked for help from international allies. We believe that our allies will be able to help the National Police to resolve the situation.

Haiti’s interim president targets opposition

Joseph said he was disappointed with opponents who wanted to take advantage of Moses’ murder to seize political power. His statement referred to some lawmakers now pledging allegiance to Joseph Lambert and recognizing him as head of the dissolved Senate and provisional president of Haiti. These MPs are also telling Prime Minister Arier Henry, who was appointed Prime Minister a day before President Moise’s death. Joseph said I had no interest in the power struggle. There is only one way to become president in Haiti and that is election.

Colombian police also involved in the investigation into the assassination of the president

Meanwhile, Colombian police said four companies recruited Colombians involved in Moise’s murder. These people had traveled to the Caribbean country of Haiti in two groups via the Dominican Republic. At the same time, the United States has said it will send senior FBI and Homeland Security officials to cooperate with the investigation.

The Haitian president was assassinated on Wednesday morning

All were among the alleged assailants who stormed the country’s President Jovenel Moise and killed him at his residence in the early hours of Wednesday. Haiti’s national police chief Leon Charles said 15 of the 17 people detained were from Colombia. According to Charles, seven other suspected attackers were killed during an encounter with the police.

The killers reached Haiti via Panama and Dominica

Colombian national police chief General Jorge Luis Vargas Valencia told a press conference in Bogota, the country’s capital, that four companies had recruited Colombians to prepare for the assassination. Two of the suspects reached Haiti via Panama and the Dominican Republic, while another group of 11 arrived in Haiti via the Dominican Republic on July 4. He did not specify that.

America has made no decision on sending troops to Haiti

In the United States, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the United States was in contact with its allies in the country and international partners to help the Haitian people following the assassination of the president. In response to Haiti’s request for military assistance, a senior official in the Biden administration reiterated Saki’s previous statement, saying the administration would send officials to help assess the situation, although he did not. there are no plans to provide military assistance at this time.

America has already sent troops to Haiti

In 1915, after the assassination of then President of Haiti, Vilbran Guillaume Sam, who took refuge at the French Embassy, ​​the United States sent the military to help. Haitian officials have identified Haitian-American nationals as James Solages and Joseph Vincent. Haiti’s electoral officer, Mathias Pierre, said the oldest suspect was 55 and the youngest was 35.

The diplomatic agent is the main suspect in the murder

Solages described himself as a diplomat with a certificate. He created a website for charity work in South Florida in 2019 with the goal of helping children and advocating for emerging leaders. On the website, Solages states that he previously worked as a bodyguard at the Canadian Embassy in Haiti. Canada’s State Department released a statement saying that one of the detained men “worked as a reserve bodyguard at his embassy for a period under a private contract.”

Actor suspected of working with Sean Penn

At the same time, three people who worked in relief operations with American actor Sean to help with rehabilitation after the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, declined to be named, claiming that Solages was a driver. from the JP Haitian Relief Organization of Hollywood actor Sean Penn. and was involved in security work in what is now known as the Corps. Haiti was devastated by a magnitude 7 earthquake in 2010 and killed more than three lakhs.