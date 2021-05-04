View the results of the elections in Madrid here

Updated: Tuesday, May 4, 2021 9:25 PM

Published on: 04.05.2021 18:40

The Community of Madrid is eagerly awaiting the vote count that will determine the party or parties that will govern Madrid in the next two years. With an absolute majority of 69 deputies, the right wing of the PP and Vox would obtain between 74 and 79 seats against the 56-63 that the left would obtain (PSOE, Más País and Unidas Podemos).

Through this page, you can consult all the data relating to these elections: from the participation percentages to the number of votes of each party, through the number of deputies that each formation will obtain and with whom the new Assembly will be composed.

Some data that you may already know, since the counting of the regional elections in the municipality of Madrid has already started. The following graphs also show the results of the vote in the capital of the Community of Madrid. They will be updated in real time as the numbers become known.

2019: election results in the city of Madrid

The last regional elections for the Community of Madrid took place on May 26, 2019, the same day the region was called to the polls to elect representatives of municipal councils and the European Parliament. The same date as the regional elections were held in 11 other communities across the country.

In the city of Madrid, the turnout was 68.48% and there were two parties vying for leadership in the capital: the PSOE, which obtained 25.87% of the vote, and the PP, which succeeded in convince 23, 72% of the electorate. . The third most voted force in Madrid was Ciudadanos, which secured 19.21% support and edged out Más Madrid, with 16.22% of the vote. The following parties in terms of number of votes were Vox (8.24% of the vote) and Unidos Podemos (5.07%).

At the regional level, the victory went to the PSOE, which won 27% of the vote and 37 seats in the Assembly with Ángel Gabilondo as candidate. Behind was the PP, led by Isabel Díaz Ayuso, which was supported by 22% of Madrilenians, which allowed it to add 30 seats. As in the capital, Ciudadanos y Más Madrid were the third and fourth forces: those of Ignacio Aguado obtained 26 seats and 19% of the votes and those of Íñigo Errejón added 20 seats and 14% of the total community votes. . Vox was also the fifth party with the most votes (8% of the total counted) and reached 12 seats under the leadership of Rocío Monasterio; while United We Can Left United Madrid Standing won 5% of the vote and 7 seats, led by Isabel Serra.

Despite the socialist victory, Ángel Gabilondo did not garner enough support from the Assembly to gain access to Puerta del Sol. However, Díaz Ayuso did so, who convinced Ciudadanos and Vox to vote in his favor when the session was inaugurated. In this way, on August 14, 2019, the chamber elected the head of the PP as the new regional president, with 68 “ yes ” (one above the absolute majority) and 64 “ no ” (from the PSOE, Más Madrid and Podemos).

Results of the regional elections in Madrid, live

LaSexta.com offers you minute by minute the elections to the Community of Madrid, where you will be able to know live all the data related to these elections, such as the percentages of votes for each party and the final composition of the Assembly. On the other hand, from 8:00 p.m., you can follow the vote count in real time in the city of Madrid and in the rest of the municipalities in the region.

If, in addition, you want to follow this day on television, laSexta broadcasts a special program, where you can see the vote live, the reactions of the principals and all the information on the regional elections in Madrid on May 4, 2021.