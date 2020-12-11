Vijay Chauthaiwale: What’s going on at Oli and BJP? Senior leader meets Nepalese Prime Minister – BJP leader Vijay Chauthaiwale meets Nepalese Prime Minister Kp Sharma Oli in Kathmandu

Kathmandu

Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Thursday met a top BJP leader and head of the foreign affairs cell, Vijay Chaturwale. Meanwhile, the two leaders also discussed the relations between Nepal and India and the current political situation in Nepal. Olli’s meeting with the top BJP leader after Indian Foreign Secretary and Army General MM Narwane’s recent visit to Nepal has intensified political unrest.

Chaturwale tweeted information

Chaturwale said he was traveling to Nepal at the invitation of Bishnu Paudel, finance minister and general secretary of the ruling Communist Party of Nepal. In his tweet, he wrote that he had met the Prime Minister of Nepal today. I came to visit Kathmandu at the invitation of the General Secretary and Minister of Finance of the Communist Party of Nepal, Mr. Bishnu Paudel. He also posted a photo with Prime Minister Oli.

Discussion on relations between India and Nepal

Sources said the two leaders discussed topics related to Nepal-India relations and the current political situation in Nepal. His visit comes at a time when factionalism within Nepal’s ruling party has escalated. One side is with Oli and the other side supports the executive chairman of the Pushp Kamal Dahal “Prachanda” party.

Many Indian officials visit Nepal

Previously, Foreign Minister Harshvardhan Shringla had also visited Nepal in November and held talks with the country’s leaders. In November, the head of the Indian army, General MM Naravane, came. Samant Kumar Goel, head of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) of the Indian Intelligence Agency, also arrived in Nepal in October.

Who is Vijay Chaturwale

Not only is Vijay Chaturvedwale a top BJP leader, he is also the head of the party’s foreign affairs cell. In his direction, PM Modi’s Howdy Modi event was held in Houston, USA in 2019. Vijay Chaturwale was also hailed by the success of this event. Vijay Chaturwale is a scientist by profession and worked in the torrent company before joining the Bharatiya Janata Party. In 2014, Chautharwale joined the BJP and after that he didn’t look back.