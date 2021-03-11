Villacís (Cs) in Casado after Ayuso calls for elections: “You screwed us up”

Publication: Thursday, March 11, 2021 4:59 PM

The leader of Ciudadanos and deputy mayor of Madrid, Begoña Villacís, criticized this Thursday the head of the PP, Pablo Casado, that the president of Madrid Isabel Díaz Ayuso called elections in Madrid and told him: “You screwed us up” .

The sentence was echoed over an open microphone on Spanish television during the tribute of the Association of Victims of Terrorism (AVT) on the anniversary of the jihadist attack on 11-M, in which Villacís stood next to it. of the president of PP.

“While the PSOE and Podemos rule in the Community, you screwed us up, I really tell you,” said the deputy mayor of Madrid in Casado, after the PP and the PSOE exchanged accusations of treason on Thursday after the motion of censure of Cs in Murcia and the call for the elections of Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

According to citizen sources, Pablo Casado responded with a smile. The deputy mayor was referring to the city council, they say, because there are many municipal projects that depend on the government of the Community of Madrid. In addition, they also point out that they lose the risk of being ruled by Pedro Sánchez and Pablo Casado and insist that Madrid are won only by the center.

The AVT act brought together the leaders of the PP and Ciudadanos, Casado and Inés Arrimadas, in Madrid, who blame each other for the political domino unleashed yesterday and which puts the governance of Murcia and Madrid at stake.

They consider in the PP that Ciudadanos had no reason to break with Fernando López Miras in Murcia, therefore the motion of censure with the PSOE is irresponsible.

And they think the same in Citizens of the movement launched by the president of Madrid after the motion of Murcia, because, they say, in Madrid the regional government was not in danger, neither in Andalusia and Castile and- Leon.

The president of Ciudadanos, Inés Arrimadas, revealed this Thursday that she had called Casado after the motion of Murcia, and before the advance of Madrid, to ensure the stability of the pacts in Andalusia, Castile and León and Madrid, while the PP leader He stressed that the call came three hours after the initiative to shoot down López Miras.

On the other hand, in the city of Madrid, Villacís and the mayor and national spokesperson of the PP, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, staged their music, as did Juanma Moreno (PP) and Juan Marín (Cs) in Andalusia and Alfonso Fernández Mañueco (PP) and Francisco Igea (Cs) in Castile and León.