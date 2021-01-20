Villegas and top health officials in Murcia vaccinated against coronavirus in violation of protocol

Publication: Tuesday January 19, 2021 20:41

The Minister of Health of the Region of Murcia, Manuel Villegas, other senior officials in his department and non-health officials from the Murcia Ministry and Health Service have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, skipping protocol. In this first phase of vaccination, the doses are intended for staff working in health centers facing the patient.

Ministerial sources have confirmed to LaSexta the information provided by “La Verdad” and ensure that all professionals who request it are vaccinated in the community. They say the goal is to prevent outbreaks in any type of regional health facility that is working in managing the pandemic.

“As for the management teams, they are part of the SMS and advisory structure, and those who request it are vaccinated like the rest of the professionals, as well as the residential management teams”, specify the same sources.

Likewise, they defend that the vaccination of front-line health workers has been prioritized, “and subsequently, and in parallel, the rest of the professionals who request it are vaccinated when the vaccination capacity is expanded” .

Citizens and the PSOE demand his resignation

Faced with the controversy generated, the general secretary of the PP, Teodoro García Egea, answered questions from “Onda Cero” who will not ask for the resignation or dismissal of the Minister of Health.

But both Ciudadanos, a partner of the regional government, and the PSOE have called for action to be taken against what happened. Ana Martínez Vidal, regional coordinator of the citizens of Murcia and minister of affairs of the region, called for the example and qualified the conduct of the director as “inadmissible”. He says that for this reason, “the Minister of Health must assume his responsibility and leave his post.”

In the same vein, Edmundo Bal, deputy spokesperson for the orange training, assured that his party was not aware of the scandal and “demands his resignation”. “We politicians must lead by example, not shame,” he said.

For its part, the PSOE denounces in a press release “the impunity of the regional government which acts like a mafia and takes advantage of its privileges” to be vaccinated.

Similar cases in other communities

Since the start of the vaccination campaign in Spain, 12 politicians, most of them mayors, have been vaccinated ahead of schedule. Once the cases are known, the most common argument is that they did it to take advantage of the remaining doses.

However, the experts consulted by LaSexta believe that a secondary list of patients should be kept, with substitutes in the event of overdose. This should apply to chronic patients, over the age of 80, after 65 years or people who are exposed to the virus through their work.