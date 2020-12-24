Violence, floods and corona … These four countries on the brink of famine – South Sudan towards extreme hunger, famine situation in Burkina Faso, Yemen and Nigeria, according to United Nations

Even in the 21st century, there are many countries around the world where a terrible famine situation may arise in the days to come. The United Nations has issued a warning saying famine could strike in many parts of South Sudan, including Yemen, Burkina Faso and Nigeria. From there, the worst situation is in South Sudan. These countries have faced violence for a long time. After that, the floods and the corona virus destroyed people’s livelihoods.

The worst conditions in South Sudan

Pibor County in South Sudan has suffered terrible violence and unprecedented flooding this year. Seven families in the country’s city of Lecuanguole told media that 13 of their children had starved to death between February and November. The head of governance here, Peter Golu, said he had received reports from community leaders that between September and December 17 children starved to death in and around villages.

These countries are mentioned in the UN report

The Famine Review Panel report released this month by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification could not declare the famine due to insufficient data. But it is believed that there is a famine in South Sudan. This means that at least 20 percent of families face a food crisis.

30% of children in South Sudan suffer from malnutrition

In addition, at least 30 percent of children in southern Sudan suffer from severe malnutrition. However, the government of South Sudan does not agree with the findings of the report. The government says if there is a famine it will be considered a failure. South Sudan is struggling to recover from the five-year civil war. Food security experts believe the hunger crisis is due to a persistent state of war.

The government rejected the UN report

John Pangech, Chairman of South Sudan’s Food Security Committee, said: “They are speculating… we are talking about the facts here. They do not know the reality on the ground. “The government says 11,000 people in the country are on the verge of hunger and that is a number well below the estimate of 1.05,000 given by food security experts in the report.

World Peace Foundation indicted

World Peace Foundation executive director Alex de Waal said that whatever happens, the government of South Sudan not only ignores its seriousness, but also denies that its own policies and military support for this event Strategy is responsible.