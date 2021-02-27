Violent groups spark further altercations on another day of protests in Catalonia for Pablo Hasél’s freedom

Updated: Saturday, February 27, 2021 9:05 PM

Published on: 02/27/2021 9:01 PM

New afternoon of events in Catalonia. Three columns of demonstrators gathered in the center of the Catalan capital called by independence groups to demand a total amnesty and the release of rapper Pablo Hasél. Hundreds of people marched the streets of Barcelona until they converged on Plaza Universitat in a protest amid cries of “freedom for Hasél”.

The march went smoothly until minority groups of protesters started removing the sewers and dumping them into the mossos. They also launched fireworks and burnt down bank branches. The mobilization was directed towards the most commercial area of ​​Barcelona, ​​where the eleventh day of the altercations began to take place on the occasion of the release of Pablo Hasél.

The most tense moments of this meeting were undoubtedly lived in Las Ramblas. A group of violent people used stones, bottles and firecrackers to attack an Urban Guard police station, which prompted officers to attend the scene to disperse the concentrated population.

Some demands beyond the release of the rapper that also occurred at VIC, in the province of Barcelona, ​​where they toured the city and stopped in front of the police station. In Sabadell, there was an isolation incident: a group of demonstrators crashed into an ATM, without producing more notorious incidents.

A few hours earlier, these demonstrations had roamed the streets of Girona. There, some 500 people marched through the city center demanding that the rapper be released from prison. So, there was a new day of protests that started early in the day, when a group of around sixty protesters cut the AP7 as they crossed the city and a few minutes later the Mossos expelled.