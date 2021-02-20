Violents loot several stores in protest against Hasél’s arrest

Publication: Saturday February 20, 2021 20:44

During the fifth day of mobilizations against the imprisonment of rapper Pablo Hasél, new acts of vandalism could be observed in Barcelona. Several violent people caused destruction in various establishments in Paseo de Gracia, resulting in significant looting which was seen live on LaSexta.

As can be seen in the video, some protesters leave the Nike store with various clothes. Objects were also burned and thrown in front of the Barcelona Stock Exchange, which is precisely immune to these possible disturbances. In addition, they have already seen containers burned to prevent the advance of security forces.

The arrival of the Mossos d’Esquadra dispersed the demonstrators, who ran when they saw the arrival of the police vans. These events occur on the fifth day of the mobilizations against Hasél’s imprisonment after he looted other areas and destroyed a bank.

The fourth day of mobilizations ended in Catalonia with six wounded and four detainees, three of whom are already on the run, leaving images like that of a large barricade erected to cut off Avenue Marquès de l’Argentera. The Catalan Minister of the Interior, Miquel Sàmper, will meet the Mossos unions in the coming hours; a meeting that representatives of the Catalan police had demanded, ensuring that the spirits of the officers were very tense due to the criticism of their actions.

In the past few hours, Barcelona mayor Ada Colau has condemned acts of violence, criticizing that violence “is never the way”. “Altercations are not the solution and they are not justified,” he said on his Twitter account.

“The institutions must work together to put forward constructive proposals to complex problems, but which have a solution,” he stressed. He recalled that Unidos Podemos registered this week with the Ministry of Justice the request for pardon for Hasél and also for José Miguel Arenas Beltrán, the Balearic rapper known by the stage name of Valtònyc, accused of exaltation of terrorism and fled to Belgium.