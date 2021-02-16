violet formation abstains

The coalition government partners face each other again, for the first time in the full Congress of Deputies. The reason for the dispute is the law on equal treatment promoted by the socialist wing of the executive: United One can accuse his partner of acting “unjustly” by presenting him “unilaterally”, which is why he decided to abstain from voting on its parliament procedure.

This is the first time that members of the coalition executive have so clearly shown their internal friction in the chamber and sources from the Socialist parliamentary group have expressed to LaSexta deep unease over Podemos’ abstention, because it is is the first time that the two parties have no they support each other with a legislative initiative from the government. “They opened this door,” they warn from the PSOE.

For the purple formation, the standard, invented by the Socialists under the name of “Zerolo law” in homage to the late Pedro Zerolo, is a “lukewarm” law which “loses the opportunity to be a vaccine against hatred”. Pablo Iglesias’ party also accuses the PSOE of having presented it “unilaterally” and even claims to have discovered its presentation via social networks.

The deputy Ismael Cortés said this Tuesday in plenary session that by presenting this initiative, the coalition pact is “distorted”, since – he criticized – the agreement also included the LGTBI law and the Trans law. Precisely, the formation accuses the PSOE of blocking the debate on these last two standards, developed by the Ministry of Equality headed by Irene Montero, in the Council of Ministers.

After confirming the abstention from United We Can, sources from the Violet Party told this channel that they had not prevented the processing of the legislative project to demonstrate their willingness to reach agreements on the package of anti-discrimination laws prepared by the government and which includes the three cited standards.

The same sources affirm that the questions which were left aside in the text “because of their unilateral presentation by the PSOE” and which had been negotiated between Equality and the anti-racist groups will anyway be brought before Parliament.

On the other hand, laSexta had access to the document that the PSOE sent to Equality in response to its proposal on the Zerolo law. In it, the Socialists dismantle some of the articles proposed by Podemos, arguing that they have no legal substance and that they suffer from errors, even speaking of “terrible legislative technique”.