Viral image of galaxies: Viral image of galaxies by the Hubble Space Telescope NASA ESA: Viral image of galaxies by the Hubble Space Telescope

Washington

There are many galaxies in the universe that have not always been as they are today. Sometimes they collide, sometimes they change shape while getting closer. Such a possibility arises due to the gravity that triggers a war between two galaxies. The US Space Agency’s Hubble Space Telescope shared such an image in which this tug-of-war is visible.

In the photo shared by the European Space Agency (ESA), three galaxies are entangled with each other. This system is named Arp 195 and is included in the Atlas of Particular Galaxies. Unique and strange galaxies in the universe are included in this list.

Interestingly, it was specially programmed to take snapshots during free time during Hubble’s observations so that no time was wasted by those powerful gazes. Especially when he takes a few more photos between two long observations. The last photo is such a sight.

One of the Galaxy is in the front while the other is in the center. Its disk looks like a thick line. To the right is another galaxy with what looks like a long, shiny tail of stardust.