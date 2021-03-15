viral lahore barber video: barber uses hammer butcher knife and fire to cut hair viral video from pakistan

Lahore

The video of a hairdresser in the city of Lahore in Pakistan is going very viral on social media these days. In this video, Barber or Barber is seen hammering, piercing knives and cutting people’s hair with fire. It is said that this barber has long used such a funeral tactic to cut the hair of the inhabitants of Lahore. However, no one has been hurt in this strange way until today. Millions of people have seen this video go viral now on social media.

This hairdresser adopts new ways of cutting hair

The name of this hairdresser is Ali Abbas. He has a hairdressing salon in Lahore. Often there is a huge crowd of young people having their hair cut in their store. Ali Abbas, while speaking to ARY News from Pakistan, said he is trying new ways to cut hair with each passing day. He said he was fully trained on all of his new haircutting methods, so that no client was hurt.

Haircut knife video cutting viral hair

He said that I had done an experiment to cut hair with a knife and a butcher’s hammer. Seeing the hair cut this way, a customer shot the video and shared it on social media. This method has become famous throughout Lahore. Today, a large number of people continue to line up their shops to have their hair cut in this new way.

This hairdresser layering hair with glass

Ali Abbas said that I adopted a unique way of layering the hair using pieces of glass. From now on, we normally use scissors to layer the hair. It makes our customers more attractive. To this barber said he does his job with all his heart and prays to God for his success.

Women are also included in clients

Ali Abbas’ client list includes not only men but also women. Also in the video, several women can be seen having their hair cut with Butcher Knife. A client said that at first she was very nervous cutting her hair with this style. But, over time, everything starts to look normal.