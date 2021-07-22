Viral video of the explosion in China: Viral video of the explosion in China amid flooding: Viral video of the explosion in China

Beijing

Accidents follow one another because of the terrible floods in China. A video of a water filling inside a subway train in China’s Henan Province has surfaced and now a video of a horrific explosion has also been shared here. According to reports, it exploded when the walls of a factory collapsed due to flood waters. How terrible this explosion was, it is known from the video, it also seems from the fear of the atomic bomb falling among the people around.

According to reports, this explosion took place at an aluminum factory in Henan Province. The rainwater had reached part of it, causing the explosion at 6 a.m. However, earlier, the factory had been evacuated at 4 a.m. due to the flow of the nearby Ying River. There is therefore no news of any injured in the accident. The walls of the factory collapsed in the floodwaters, and the explosions that followed also damaged it.

The explosion was so strong that its impact was felt in the surroundings. A lot of people have talked about breaking windows in houses. The flames emanating from it were also visible from afar. Hearing this, people felt that there had been no nuclear attack.

Floods ravage many regions

At least 12 people have died in flood-related incidents in central China’s Henan Province and nearly 100,000 have been evacuated. A video shared earlier showed that a subway train was inundated with water reaching the throats of passengers. This video is said to be from Zhengzhoudong Station in Henan.

At the same time, 13 workers trapped in a flooded tunnel at a construction site in southern China’s Guangdong Province have died since last week. More than 2,400 rescuers and more than 200 rescue vehicles were dispatched to the scene