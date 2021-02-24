Visit of Indian Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria Bangladesh Latest News: Indian Air Force Chief Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria visits Bangladesh

Dhaka

Indian Air Force Chief Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria, who arrived in Dhaka for a four-day visit, received a special honor from the Bangladesh Air Force. The Bangladesh Defense Services Command and Staff College (DSCSC) has inducted Airchief Morshal Bhadauria into the “Mirpur Hall of Fame”. Bhadoria took part in the 18th Air Staff Course at this college in Mirpur in 1997-98.

Meeting with the head of the Bangladeshi army

Airchief Morshal Bhadoria also met with the chief of the Bangladeshi army, General Aziz Ahmed, on Wednesday. Talked about the friendship between the armed forces of the two countries during and after the 1971 war. Apart from this, General Aziz and Airchief Morschel Bhadauriya also discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Discuss the export of native defense equipment

Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadoria will also visit several air bases in Bangladesh. Apart from that, Bhadauria can also speak to Bangladeshi national defense equipment export officials during this visit. Bangladesh Air Chief Marshal Christmuzham Serniyabat arrived in India during Arrow India-2021. He also flew on an Indian Tejas plane. Then there were reports that Bangladesh had shown interest in purchasing Tejas.

Bangladesh’s proximity to China is increasing

Bangladesh’s tone changed a bit after Sheikh Hasina became Prime Minister again. Now he is interested in Infra projects in China. Bangladesh awarded the contract for the Sylhet airport terminal to the Chinese company last year. While Sylhet is adjacent to the northeastern border of India and is considered a sensitive area. With its help, China plans to monitor the entire northeastern region of India.

China wants to make its presence in the Bay of Bengal

China wants to make its presence in the Bay of Bengal to surround India. This is why the military coup in Myanmar has been criticized by the whole world, but China has favored the Myanmar army at every step. He vetoed a resolution criticizing the Myanmar military at the UN Security Council and the Human Rights Council. Aung Sang Suu Kyi’s government did not approve of China’s plans, affecting China’s dream of reaching Bangladesh.