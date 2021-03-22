Visit of Sergei Lavrov to China: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov begins visit to China with a call to reduce the use of the US dollar: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrives in China to seek the support of Xi Jinping against the dollar

Beijing

Amid escalating tensions with the United States, China and Russia are working to strengthen their ties. Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in China on Monday to meet with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, carrying a special message from President Vladimir Putin. The two countries have stepped up efforts to strengthen their ties in order to counter the Biden administration’s plans to adopt tougher policies against them on a range of issues, including human rights violations. The Russian Foreign Minister is visiting China with the same objective.

Chinese Foreign Ministry gave information

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a press conference that Lavrov would meet with Wang on Monday and Tuesday. However, Hua denied that China and Russia are uniting against America and its allies.

China’s refusal to form alliances against America

He said we are not targeting any third party. We do not act like other countries with groups, plots or other malicious intentions against others. He said China and Russia have always been united in close cooperation against world domination and harassment. We have become a pillar of world peace and stability.

China is angry with America on the quad

Significantly, China recently criticized the quadripartite meeting of the group of four countries. These countries include the United States, India, Japan, and Australia. The meeting was attended by senior leaders from Quad member countries. In various media interviews ahead of his visit to China, Lavrov said the United States and its partners are trying to impose their will on other countries and hamper the establishment of a multipolar world.