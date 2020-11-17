Visual Search Market to Witness High Growth in Near Future | Amazon.com, Inc., Clarifai, Inc., Cortexica Vision Systems Ltd and More

The large scale Global Visual Search Market research report recognizes and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market. Following aspects are kept into view while formulating this global Visual Search Market report and include the market type, organization size, availability on-premises, end-users’ organization type, and the availability in Global market size, revenue generated from the sales and technologies by various application segments are also evaluated in this Visual Search Market report.

The idea of this Visual Search Market research report is high level analysis of major market segments and recognition of opportunities in ICT industry, Experienced and innovative industry experts estimate strategic options, figure out winning action plans and help out businesses make critical bottom-line decisions, Precious market insights with the new skills, latest tools and innovative programs can be achieved via this Visual Search Market report which helps them accomplish business goals.

Global Visual Search Market Analysis:

Global visual search market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 17.50% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to rising automation technology and ease in business operations through visual search market.

Details Key Players of Visual Search Market:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global visual search market are Amazon.com, Inc., Clarifai, Inc., Cortexica Vision Systems Ltd, Microsoft, Pinterest, Slyce, Snap Inc., Syte.ai, TinEye, Turing Analytics LLP, Veritone, Inc., ViSenze., WIDE EYES TECHNOLOGIES, Google.

Major Market Drivers, Restraint and Key Development:

Increasing demand for machine learning and visual search engine is driving the market forces

Rising popularity of internet and smartphones among population is also driving the market of visual search market

In October 2017, Apple Inc. announced its acquisition of Regaind which works on application programming interface to analyze the content of photos. This acquisition will enable Apple to enhance the memory section of the Photos app, locations and events. This acquisition will benefit Apple in advancement in its technology and adding on new effective features to serve its users effectively and be a leader in smartphone industry.

Research strategies and tools used of Visual Search Market:

This Visual Search Market research report helps the readers to know about the overall market scenario, strategy to further decide on this market project. It utilizes SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PEST analysis.

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

Regions North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World Countries United States United Kingdom China Middle East Canada Germany Japan Africa Mexico France India Oceania Italy South Korea Taiwan

To analyze the market size of the market and infer the key trends from it.

Industry Chain Suppliers of Visual Search Market with Contact Information

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

In-depth market segmentation

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period, assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

