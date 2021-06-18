Visual Studio 2022 Preview 1 is now available for download

Good news for developers. Microsoft has announced the general availability of Visual Studio 2022 Preview 1. This is the first preview version of the next version of Visual Studio, which stands out, among other things, for being the first to display 64-bit. It was recently featured in Build 2021.

Visual Studio 2022 goes 64-bit

According to Microsoft, their main goal with this first preview is to test the scalability of the new 64-bit platform. Thanks to 64-bit, Visual Studio is now able to take advantage of all system resources to improve its performance, especially when working with complex solutions or when using the program for long working hours.

The Visual Studio development team is enlisting the help of developers to help them constantly improve this release before the final release. They promise to pay close attention to every report and suggestion received through this link.

With this first version focused on the move to 64-bit, they promise that with Preview 2 will come some exciting new features and performance improvements. You can see what’s going to happen to Visual Studio at any time from your own roadmap.

Visual Studio 2022 Preview 1 currently lacks some features present in Visual Studio 2019. You can find a list of these upcoming features in the release notes.

In addition, they promise that partners will adapt their extensions to the latest version of Visual Studio and therefore they will not be available in this new version at this time.

Finally, don’t forget that the first preview of Visual Studio 2022 for Mac is coming very soon and they invite us to let us know through their blog.

Download Visual Studio 2022 Preview