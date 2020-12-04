Vivek Murthy US Surgeon General: Joe Biden appointed Indo-American Surgeon General Vivek Murthy – Joe Biden appointed US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy

Washington

Newly elected President of the United States of America Joe Biden has appointed Dr. Vivek Murthy, his senior adviser on Kovid-19 and Indian-American American, as the next surgeon general. However, it has yet to be officially announced. This information was disseminated in the media. According to media reports, Murthy has been given the same role in the Obama administration.

He had to resign abruptly under the Trump administration. The three-member Biden Kovid – 19 members of the advisory board – includes Dr Murthy, 43, of Indian descent. The Washington Post reported on Thursday that a former U.S. surgeon general, Vivek H Murthy, had been asked to play the former role, citing a man involved in the decision. An official announcement will be made shortly.

The Surgeon General in the United States has a four-year term and is the government’s top public health official. During the current term, Jerome Adams is appointed to this position. Murthy was appointed to the post of Surgeon General on December 15, 2014 after the approval of 51 to 43 votes in the Senate. President Donald Trump’s administration released him on April 21, 2017. Dr. Murthy, co-founder of Doctors for America, worked in several hospitals.