Vladimir Putin: How was the poison administered to Vladimir Putin’s opponent Alexi Navalny? Full article published – The report on the treatment of opposition leader Vladimir Putin, Alexei Navalny, published by The Lancet

Berlin

The case of the poisoning of Alexei Navalny, the opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was published in The Lancet, a well-known science magazine. The magazine prepared the report after speaking with doctors at the Charité Hospital in Berlin, who are treating Navalny. Let us know that Navalny fell ill on August 20 while on a domestic flight in Russia.

Navalnye treatment continues in Berlin

Navalny was brought to Berlin by private air ambulance on August 22, two days after the critically ill Navalny was airlifted and treated at the Siberian hospital in Omsak. Subsequent investigations by the Chemical Weapons Disarmament Organization revealed that Navalny had been poisoned by the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok.

Russia and the European Union face to face on the Navalni

Following this revelation, the European Union banned six Russian officials and a research institute. Russia has banned the EU by denying the poisoning allegations. In an article published in the magazine, doctors at Charité Hospital explained in detail the exact causes of Navalny’s disease and their treatment.

Poison given to Navalni’s underwear!

Navalani came out of a coma after her condition improved and doctors said she had difficulty speaking and understanding, which would take time to finish. Navalny is currently in treatment in Germany. This week, he posted an audio chat during a phone conversation with an alleged undercover, in which the man says Navalny was poisoned by lingerie. However, FSB later called it a bogus phone call.

Poison Novichok found in body of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navleni, surrounded by Vladimir Putin

The poison Novichok turns 50

Novichok is the nervous agent of the Soviet Union. The Russian intelligence agency is said to have used it to easily kill its large prey. It was built in the 1960s to 1970s. The poison was created thanks to the Russian Foliant fourth generation chemical poison development program. The world did not know about this nerve agent until 1990. Russian scientist Dr. Will Mirzanov wrote about this poison in his book State Secrets.

What is the Novichok poison, which attacked Putin’s anti-Navalny

Russian double agent murdered in Novichok

The Novichok poison was also in the news in 2018. When former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were attacked by this poison in the town of Salisbury, UK. By this time, too, relations between Great Britain and Russia had deteriorated. It is said that Skripal has become a double agent. He was sharing Russian intelligence with Great Britain. Because of this, he was murdered.