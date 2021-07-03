Vladimir Putin India: Russian President Vladimir Putin on India America and China on Security Strategy: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Security Policy

Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin approved the country’s new security policy. A document was published on this subject on Saturday. In this context, emphasis was placed on strengthening cooperation with India and China. On the other hand, in order to accelerate its economic security, it has been said to reduce the use of the dollar in international transactions. This policy is seen as a move by Putin to increase distance with America while increasing friendship with India and China.

India-China cooperation

The document aims to establish special strategic cooperation with India. At the same time, the goal has been set to develop comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation with China. According to the report by the Russian news agency Sputnik, this policy will seek to create a process that ensures regional stability and security in the Asia-Pacific region, independent of different groups.

less use of the US dollar

On the other hand, the document seeks to reduce the use of the US dollar in international transactions. Through this, efforts will be made to increase economic security. At the same time, the national development and production of vaccines was also seen as important in this direction. The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) document makes it clear that its decision on nuclear weapons will increase the military threats Russia faces.

Russia faces many dangers

“The military threats facing Russia are exacerbated by attempts to pressure Russia and its allies,” the new policy said. In this context, allegations such as NATO military exercises near the Russian border, allegations of increasing espionage activity, exercises with large military groups and the development of nuclear weapons against Russia have been reported. do.

He said subversive forces inside and outside the country are using the socio-economic challenges facing Russia to increase negative social processes and create divisions between different groups.

Putin’s message