Vladimir Putin president for life: Vladimir Putin is getting closer to remaining Russian president until 2036: Win Vladimir Putin to remain president until 2036

Moscow

Russian lawmakers have passed a law under which Vladimir Putin will hold the presidency until 2036. In a way, he came close to being president for life. Putin’s term was supposed to last until 2024, but last year, with public support, Russia’s constitution was changed and paved the way for two more terms to stay in power. Now the law on this has been passed in the lower house of the Russian parliament, and it has not yet been approved in the upper house.

The 2000-2036 path

Putin first won the presidential election in 2000 when Boris Yeltsin resigned. He then won again in 2004 and became Prime Minister in 2008 when Dmitry Medvedev was president. In 2012, Putin returned to the presidency for 6 years and became Medvedev PM. He returned for a fourth term in 2018 but it was difficult to return in 2024 without a constitutional amendment.

Accused of voting for an amendment

Last year, MPs ruled that Putin’s personal mandate would be considered void. The proposal was put forward for the referendum with several populist economic changes. In this vote, Putin won with 78% of the vote. However, there have been allegations that the rules were broken in these elections, people repeatedly voted, owners forced their employees to vote. Opponents of the Kremlin have also called this the Putin plot.

Interestingly, Putin has not confirmed whether or not he will contest the elections in 2024 or not, but whether a law is passed that will pave the way for two and six year terms.