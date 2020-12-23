Vladimir Putin signs a bill granting former Russian presidents lifelong immunity from crimes: Vladimir Putin above the law, the Russian president himself signs the bill

Strong points:

Russian President Vladimir Putin is above the law. Putin himself has signed a bill that does not lead to lifelong prosecutions after the departure of former Russian presidents. The bill has now become law with Putin’s signature. The bill, released on Tuesday, exempts former Russian presidents and their families from prosecution for a crime committed during their lifetime.

This Russian law exempts former presidents from interrogating, searching, and arresting police officers or investigators. The legislation is part of constitutional amendments passed this summer under which Putin, 68, will continue to be the country’s president until 2036. Previous Russian law stipulated that former presidents would be exempt from prosecution for any crimes committed during their tenure. mandate.

Even after leaving office, he will remain free from any rescue suit.

Even after this new law, if a former president is convicted by the Supreme or Constitutional Court of treason or other serious crimes, the exemption granted to him may be terminated. The new law stipulates that former presidents will gain a seat in the Senate for life in order to remain free from litigation for life even after leaving office.

At present, only one former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev is alive, who will benefit from the new law along with Putin. Medvedev is an ally of current President Putin. Under the new bill, the former President of Russia and members of his family have been excluded from police investigation and questioning. In addition, the property of such persons cannot be confiscated either. Let us know that Putin has been in power in Russia since 2000. He is 68 years old and ends his fourth term in 2024. However, after constitutional changes, he can complete two more six-year terms.