Vladimir Putin’s Sexiest Russian: Vladimir Putin The Sexiest Russian Man: Vladimir Russia’s Sexiest Man

Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been declared the sexiest man in the country. In a survey of 2,000 people, the 68-year-old bachelor was declared the most handsome man in the country. In a survey by a job board called SuperJob, 18% of men and 17% of women chose Putin as the most attractive man in the country, but he was one percentage point lower than that of the year last. The site said the Russians still call Vladimir Putin the most attractive man in the country.

According to the site, no actor, athlete or leader can compete with them for this title. Several photos of Putin have often surfaced from fishing and riding shirtless. He admitted in 2018 that he didn’t feel embarrassed by these photos and didn’t need to go into hiding while on vacation. It was believed that in these pictures he was trying to show her as a powerful person.

Putin was followed by actor Dimitri Nagyev at number two, followed 2-3% by Danila Kozlowski and Konstantin Khabensicki. It included 1,000 men and 2,000 women from 300 towns.