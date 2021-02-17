VLC 4.0 will arrive this year with a major overhaul and a web version

The VideoLan Foundation, creator of the famous VLC media player, has transmitted to Protocol the news that will come from the hand of VLC 4.0 and other surprises that the company has prepared. These new features include a major interface redesign, a web version, a streaming service, and a database that mimics IMDb.

VLC 4.0: renovation needed for the best Windows media player

Via: VideoLan

It’s no secret that VLC is one of the most successful open source projects. Their presence on the PCs of tens of thousands of people testifies to this and everyone knows the famous “cone” they have for their logo.

After three years without receiving any notable news, the app will be updated with a deep overhaul. Thus, Jean-Baptiste Kempf, president of the foundation, explains in the interview that VLC will stop using its characteristic light gray. The goal? Offer a more modern and in-line appearance with the new dominant design lines. Plus, they’ll use transparencies, which is a very familiar feature for Windows 10 users.

Via: VideoLan

Second, it looks like VLC is working on a web version of the app. Thus, the team would create a version of Webassembly and JavaScript capable of playing online videos, without the need to install a program. They claim that it will be compatible with a large number of media file formats.

VideoLan expands its horizons with new proposals

Via: IMDb

Besides redesigning VLC and creating a web version of the app, VideoLan has some new suggestions in mind for users. One of them is the creation of a pure IMDb-style movie database that would be managed collaboratively by the users themselves. They nicknamed it Project Moviepedia.

The second proposal goes in the direction of “copying” the Plex business model. Thus, VideoLan raises the possibility of integrating completely free third-party content via advertisements.

In both cases, these are only proposals that seek to explore new business avenues. VideoLan undoubtedly wants to know the opinion of the users before launching with two proposals so ambitious that they mean leaving their comfort zone.