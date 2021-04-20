VNTEGRIS appoints Javier Bustillo as new CEO

Javier Bustillo, the new Managing Director of Vntegris, developed his professional career in the IT sector, where he worked in the areas of development, strategy, commerce and operations. Its integration into Vntegris, one of the few qualified providers of Spanish intellectual property trust services, coincides with the strengthening of its international strategy, within the Euronovate group, specializing in complete digital signature solutions.

The main objectives set are focused, in the short term, on the definition of the company’s differential value proposition, the identification of the main areas of development in which the company should invest, as well as the integration of all functionalities. solutions from the Euronovate group to the company’s proposal.

Javier Bustillo, senior telecommunications engineer from the Polytechnic of Madrid, e-MBA from IESE and AEI from the University of Michigan, has extensive experience in multinational companies in the sector like EMC (now DELL) and Oracle, where he worked for over 20 years. In his final stint as head of Oracle’s Cloud Data Protection department in EMEA, he led the transformation of the company’s traditional business, related to data protection, from an “on-demand” consumption model. site ‘to business models.

From Ingram Cloud, he recently managed the Cloud Marketplace of this manufacturer in Iberia, which allows the commercialization of SaaS (Software as a Service) and IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service) solutions, through a market approach based on a Platform Model. , as opposed to traditional IT distribution models.

For Javier Bustillo, joining Vntegris “means joining an expansion project at a key time in the market, due to changing regulations, the opportunity to strengthen our intellectual property innovation, and support financial institution of a Group with more than 25 years in this market niche ”.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital