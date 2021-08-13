LETTER SIZE

Vocational training earns points for SMEs

BY RRHHD Digital, 2:45 p.m. – August 13, 2021



Edix, the Institute of Digital Experts of UNIR, has just launched a new study with the aim of knowing the current trends in the world of employment. On this occasion, the study focuses on the perception that SMEs have of Vocational Training.

The study was carried out on a sample of 800 entrepreneurs from small and medium-sized enterprises from all sectors. Among the most important conclusions that have been drawn, the following stand out:

The perception of improvement compared to VET is evident across all SME sizes, although the one that stands out the most is the mid-sized company with 83.8%. Among the professional sectors, the primary sector – which includes agriculture, animal husbandry and fishing – is the one that recorded the strongest improvement in perception (84.6%).

As to whether entrepreneurs see VET as a good option for learning the trades of the future, in all sizes of SMEs, percentages above 80% are reached. Also in all sectors of the economy. Regarding internships, the answer is unanimous: 95.2% prefer that VET students complete this training period instead of studying more hours of theory. By sector, it is the tertiary sector, with 97.4%, which values ​​practices the most positively. 61.5% of companies surveyed believe that VET will help meet demand in technology-related sectors. Mid-sized companies are most aware of this, topping the average by 22.6 percentage points. Regarding hiring, 61.6% of SMEs considered hiring a VET student compared to other options. This approach grows as the size of the company increases. By sector, the secondary sector – Industry and Construction – particularly stands out, where the percentage rises to 85.4%. The smaller the companies, the less accurate VET profiles are known to tackle digitization. For this reason, the tertiary sector – services, information, technologies and distribution -, dominated by small and medium-sized enterprises, is the one that largely ignores the technological profiles most suited to tackle digitization in your company. On the other hand, the secondary – industry and construction – is the one that knows them the most, with 69.6%.

Edix has two official higher-level professional training diplomas: Web Application Development (DAW) and Cross-Platform Application Development (DAM). Both degrees are 100% online, flexible, with a practice-oriented methodology and include internships in companies in the technology sector. In addition, they offer unique specializations within the course, recognized by a UNIR university degree: MEAN Stack for DAW, and DevOps for DAM.

DRHNumeric

