volcanic lighting

The sight of the ash emanating from the eruption of a volcano itself shows the rage of nature. On the Japanese island of Kyushu, people might have thought they could see something even more dangerous. Lightning fell on ash from the volcano in the night sky. People’s eyes were left wide open when an image of ash was seen between the blazing red lava below and the lightning sky above.

The actively erupting Sakurajima volcano in Kyushu exploded last week and its ash reached up to a mile above the mountain with clouds in the sky. Meanwhile, something happened on Thursday, which scientists are still researching.

Lightning struck the sky and the ashes in the dark night became very clear. Sakurajima is a terrifying active volcano. Due to its bursting, the lava reached 1300–1700 meters. It is said that ash particles have a big role to play in the lightning of a volcanic eruption. Due to this, static electricity (static electricity) is produced, due to which the electricity appears to be cracked.

The year 2020 was the average in terms of active volcanoes, according to The Atlantic report. Every year, 50 out of 1,500 active volcanoes erupt around the world, spreading steam, ash, lava and noxious gases.