volcanic-notes

We have seen the images of these days; the tongue of lava unfold on the slopes of the volcano, destroying everything in its path. We have seen people flee their homes, rush out carrying their most precious belongings; entire families with horror in their eyes at the ever-approaching threat.

For people who are fond of literature, those verses by Edgar Allan Poe where the American author tells us about the explosion have come true. internal to its volcanic heart, identifying it with the lava flow that rolls down Mount Yaanek, in the last regions of the pole. “Tirelessly,” says Poe, implying that the nightmare will never end. It is about the poem Ulalume , the same piece to which his disciple, Lovecraft, years later, makes reference in one of his novels that he titled In the mountains of madness . A sinister story where he describes the landscape that can be seen from a boat that remains off the coast, “downwind of the smoky Mount Erebus”, from where “intermittent puffs of smoke” came. It is then that one of the characters, a young man named Danforth, comments that that mountain of fire had inspired Poe, in 1847, to write his poem.

Because if there is an author whose stories are fully identified with the despair that the inhabitants of La Palma live, that author is, without a doubt, HP Lovecraft, whose cosmic horror refers us to the mythology elaborated with supernatural elements, attributes of his literature that teach us in each paragraph how insignificant they we are before the mysteries that the Universe hides, in this case before the secrets of the interior of the Earth. When these secrets are revealed, our essence appears and, with it, the deepest expression of human beings comes to the surface. This reveals the close relationship that exists between telluric elements and our behavior in the face of horror.

There is a need to understand the origin of the disaster, an urgency that is never satisfied by much information that is given to us give about it. For people who identify life with literature, Lovecraft’s pages are not going to enlighten us about the volcanic cause, but they are going to achieve something more intense, that is, to bring us closer to the philosophy of fabulous origin that the Providence author cultivated as

In another of his stories, entitled Dagon , we Lovecraft recounts that, due to a volcanic explosion, the ocean floor had risen to the surface, “exposing regions that for millions of years had been hidden under unfathomable depths of water.” It is then that he describes the blackish silt that gave the landscape a cruel tone and produced “a nauseating terror”; the same terror produced by observing the hot and viscous lava that is becoming solid, of a sinister quality and of a color as black as the luck of the inhabitants of La Palma.

The cosmic horror created by Lovecraft, and whose reading produces a feeling of humility in the face of the threat that beats in our universe, has manifested itself in these days. The insignificance of the human being is accentuated by each natural disaster, as if nature wanted to remind us all the time how little importance we have. That is why fiction, fable, literature are so important, because in moments of catastrophe it manages to teach us that the whole of reality can be torn into pieces from one moment to another.

