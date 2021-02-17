Volkswagen and Microsoft team up to advance the autonomous vehicle

Microsoft has made so many deals that in some cases we have to remember them very well. In the case of Volkswagen and Microsoft, they have already signed a strategic partnership in 2018. Volkswagen Automotive Cloud (VW. AC), focuses on the integration of all digital services and mobility offers in all makes and models of the group Volkswagen in the future.

Volkswagen and Microsoft create automated driving platform (ADP)

Today, Volkswagen announced that it is working with Microsoft to create an Azure-based Automated Driving Platform (ADP). With ADP running on Azure, the Volkswagen Car.Software organization will increase the development efficiency of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and AD AD functions for passenger cars of all brands in the Volkswagen Group. Collaboration details:

Car.Software Organization will work with Microsoft to simplify the developer experience. Capitalize on “lessons learned from kilometers traveled” through a database. This includes actual traffic data from the Group’s vehicles, as well as simulation data. Microsoft Azure Compute, Data, and Machine Learning Services. In addition to Microsoft’s know-how in developing agile software, they will provide a development environment for Car.Software Organization developers around the world. ADP will help reduce development cycles from several months to a few weeks. Manage the huge amount of data efficiently. Companies will immediately begin working on ADP and seek to continually expand the functional scope of the development platform. Both companies intend to allow technology partners to create tools and services. These will be integrated into the platform to improve the creation of AD and ADAS solutions. The first VW. Connected test fleets are expected to hit the road in 2021. Production rollout is scheduled for 2022. Car.Software Organization will integrate ADP and VW. AC as the company moves towards integrating its software solutions. As well as its tools and methods for training its teams of engineers, customers and partners around the world.