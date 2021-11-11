volunteer-notaries-to-the-bureaucratic-rescue-of-those-affected-by-the-la-palma-volcano

The La Palma volcano has not only buried the life projects of hundreds of families and business people tens of meters deep. Its lava, paradoxically, has also uncovered an administrative chaos accumulated after generations of poorly written inheritances, donations and transfers of land closed in private documents that never entered any registry, crops or livestock farms without a written owner; earnest money contracts, pre-contracts or mortgages struck down by magma. Or irregular constructions built with all the tenderness and warmth of love, but without the necessary coldness and aridity of the bureaucracy.

“As soon as I arrived I realized the situation,” recalls Francisco Cantos, dean of the Notarial College of Valencia. “It doesn’t happen here like in other parts of Spain, where everything is duly registered. On La Palma there is a lot built without a permit, outside the ordinance … ”. Cantos is one of the three deans that the General Council of Notaries has assigned to the island. His job is to open an emergency notary in the municipality of El Paso. That of the dean of the College of the Canary Islands, Alfonso Cavallé, happens to take care of that of Los Llanos de Aridane; and the one from Catalonia, José Alberto Marín, to do the same in Tazacorte. The three share a mission: to guide and advise the victims to obtain the necessary documentary evidence that allows them to prove their rights to access aid, compensation or fair prices. Free of charge.

Mari Carmen Medina is one of those people who needs legal advice. It is noon in the Plaza de España in Los Llanos de Aridane, and he leaves the notary offices with a lump in his throat. “We have lost everything in Todoque: my house, my son’s, my brothers’ houses …”, he explains, unable to prevent tears from flowing. The deeds of his house and land, he assures, are in order, and he presses a cardboard folder against his chest. “I received the house as a donation a few years ago,” he recalls. Her son’s house is in a different situation, explains this housewife. “I had a little garden, and my son asked me to build a house on the land … What would I do if he didn’t have money?” His son “worked a lot” in that house. “But he never registered it,” Medina admits.

Town of La Laguna seen from Tacande (La Palma). Luis Sevillano (EL PAÍS)

“We come across many different cases,” explains Alfonso Cavallé in his makeshift office. “There are people who do not have deeds, or who have them, but have not updated them after having made reforms.” “The idea”, Francisco Cantos completes, “is that there is evidence in documents of the situation that existed when the lava arrived and to be able to be clear about which people held what rights.”

The Aridane Valley occupies much of the west of the island, divided in two by the Cumbre Vieja mountain range where the volcano has exploded. The western one is an eminently agrarian territory, unlike the eastern one, where the capital, Santa Cruz de La Palma, is located, in which administrative jobs predominate. Not surprisingly, the latter have traditionally described the former as magicians (Canarianism that comes to mean person who lives and works in the field). The inhabitants of the valley, by the way, refer to the Santacruceros as Portuguese .

Upon their death, these farm owners distribute them among their offspring. And the common thing has been to do it through , a document private that the heirs sign and by which the respective properties are recognized among them. “These documents have neither passed through the Treasury nor through the Registry,” says Cantos. They appear, yes, in the Cadastre. “But the Cadastre does not tell you who the owner is, but who the taxpayer is.”

DVD 1081 (08 11 21). The Palm. Cumbre Vieja volcano. The Llanos de Aridane. Staff of the General Council of Notaries in a temporary office help those affected by the eruption. © LUIS SEVILLANO Luis Sevillano

This is the case of Delia González, a nursing assistant with two children of 22 and 27 years that is “regular mood.” He lost his house in the town of La Laguna, where the three were registered. Years ago, his father divided his property among his 14 children. “He left a piece for each son, with a daughter each. Then my brother sold me, others left … ”. And what worries him the most: “I don’t have the deeds, and the aid takes a long time to arrive … I have barely received 380 euros. ”

This is one of the tasks that the notaries of the three offices have to undertake: to testify that people resided where they say they reside. Invoices, witnesses, edicts … “Now the job is to guide the palmeros to collect all the information they can,” sums up Cavallé. “After that is when we will have to get down to work so that we can draw up a notarial act.” And all this, supported at all times by data from the Cadastre. “One of the best in the world”, according to Cantos.

Many of the palmeros have taken the opportunity to put their papers in order, such as Yeray González, a resident of Las Manchas who hurries to insuring your home in case you eventually fall to the mercy of the magma. Or like many others, who try to register in houses that simply no longer exist, according to Cantos. “Something that I very much doubt can be done legally.”

When the two weeks that began on November 2 are over, the rotating shifts between notaries from all over Spain will begin. “In the end”, both Alfonso Cavallé and Francisco Cantos agree, “the simplest solution will be the expropriation of the razed land, pay for them at market prices and allow construction in neighboring areas via legislation,” they say. “But this is a political decision,” says Cantos.

And in the meantime, it will be the task of notaries to put in order the administrative chaos that has uncovered the volcano. “In the end”, the notary reflects, “the lava has legalized everything.”