vote on the amendments to the Celaá law in Congress, direct

Publication: Thursday, November 19, 2020 8:55 a.m.

The plenary session of Congress votes this Thursday four new amendments negotiated on concerted education in the Lomloe or Celaá law, three presented by PP and UPN and another by PNV and Junts per Catalunya. This is the last step for the approval of the Celaá law in the lower house.

The controversy over the elimination of “social demand” in the norm to open concerted centers or offer places there fueled criticism from right-wing parties but also from certain nationalists.

The transactional amendment of PNV and Junts per Catalunya specifies that the lessons regulated by this law will be programmed by the educational administrations taking into account the existing offer of public centers and that authorized in concerted private centers. And he adds that the educational administrations “will plan the educational offer in such a way as to guarantee the sufficient existence of public places, especially in areas with a new population”.

On the other hand, an amendment is likely to be passed whereby ESO students should know the social role of taxes and social justice with the subject of civic and ethical values ​​of government education reform, the Lomloe or Celaá law. It was thus established by a transactional amendment between Compromís and Más País Equo and to which the PSOE, Unidas Podemos, Grupo Republicano and Junts per Catalunya joined.