Vox applies for 4M with Abascal and Monasterio in Vallecas amid loads and tensions

Publication: Wednesday April 7, 2021 20:31

Vox held his pre-election campaign on Wednesday in Vallecas, where police charges and rubber bullets were thrown at protesters concentrated a few meters away to show their rejection of the far-right formation, shouting “the fascists of our neighborhoods “.

Santiago Abascal’s party went ahead with its plan to run for the May 4 elections, despite the fact that it initially did not get permission from Madrid City Hall to hold a rally for not having requested it well in advance. However, he had the authorization of the government delegation to proceed with a concentration.

The formation set up a platform in the Plaza de la Constitución of the aforementioned district of Madrid, where its candidate for the 4M, Rocío Monasterio, and the party leader, Santiago Abascal, as well as the general secretary of the formation, Javier Ortega Smith, were present., And MP Macarena Olona.

Around the square, some 200 agents were deployed, despite whom the act took place in a context of great tension, with the throwing of objects. At least two people have been arrested and there are 18 injured officers, according to police sources: one with a dislocated shoulder and the others with bruises. In addition, a Vox deputy from Guadalajara, Ángel López, who was treated at La Paz hospital for a stone in his hand, was injured, according to what they pointed out during the training.

On stage, Abascal brandished cobblestones while addressing the demonstrators, to whom he shouted “this is your only strength”, while accusing the government and the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, of “complicity” with the altercations.

In the neighborhood, two rallies had been called against the act: one of the anti-fascist groups in the Plaza de la Constitución itself, also known as Plaza Roja, and another in the nearby Plaza de Nica, where neighborhood organizations in Vallecas had organized recreational activities. Activities.

The clashes took place despite the appeal of left-wing parties in Madrid, who had asked residents of the neighborhood “not to fall into any provocation”. In a joint statement, the PSOE, Podemos and Más Madrid denounced a “provocation” by Vox and urged “to avoid any conflict that Vox could implement for its electoral benefit”.

Ayuso shows his support for Vox

For her part, the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, expressed her support for Vox through social networks, where she condemned what she called “intolerable attacks” against the formation of the far right.

In the same vein, the mayor of the capital and national spokesperson for the PP, José Luis Martínez Almeida, spoke. “Violence against different ideologies is not admissible. Madrid is a free city,” Madrid’s first mayor wrote on Twitter.

The deputy mayor, Begoña Villacís, also said that “everyone has the right to express themselves freely”. “I don’t care who did that, or who must have been harassed on this occasion,” he wrote on Twitter, where he stressed that “the violent” have no place in Madrid.

PSOE 4M candidate Ángel Gabilondo stressed that “what happened in Vallecas is very serious” and stressed that “extremism feeds on extremism”. “Violent attitudes are always rejected. We must stop this spiral and do it democratically by voting massively with our convictions. And by stopping the path of fear and hatred,” he added.

For his part, United We Can candidate in Madrid, Pablo Iglesias, claimed that “the ultras Vox went to provoke violence in Vallecas” and accused Abascal of “breaking the police cordon with his thugs to provoke an accusation”.

In turn, the parliamentary spokesperson for the purple formation, Pablo Echenique, summed up what happened: “Today, chic people went to Vallecas to try to provoke the neighbors with bravado. have their boss and he chased them to cause them a charge. “