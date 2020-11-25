Vox is unchecked and returns to thwart an institutional statement

Publication: Wednesday, November 25, 2020 1:48 PM

Minute of silence on Wednesday before the Congress of Deputies for the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, a scourge that has claimed the lives of 41 women in Spain alone so far this year.

In this tribute to the victims, held at noon on the steps of Puerta de los Leones, all the parliamentary forces of the chamber participated with the exception of Vox, who became anonymous again, as is customary when he acts related to gender-based violence.

The far-right group once again denied the concept of gender-based violence and counter-programmed the minute of silence with a preliminary tribute to “all the victims”. In addition, it prevented the elaboration of an institutional declaration against gender-based violence, by breaking the unanimity that was necessary for it.

The acts in memory of the victims and the minutes of silence were repeated in other institutions, such as the Senate, Barcelona city hall or Madrid city hall, where all municipal groups held up a banner with a “Enough already! before the Palacio de Cibeles.

An act that in this case had the participation of Vox, although the party was not represented by Javier Ortega Smith, but by the mayor Arantxa Cabello. However, there the consensus was broken for the second year in a row – since Vox has been represented in the Consistory – and there has been no institutional declaration against violence against women.

A minute of silence was also observed in front of the Ministry of Equality, where the head of the antenna, Irene Montero, accompanied by the Secretary of State, Noelia Vera, and the government delegate against gender-based violence, Victoria Rosell.

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has done the same from Palma de Mallorca, where he meets this Wednesday the Italian Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte.

The two leaders signed a joint declaration on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, in which they pledge to promote measures in the European Union to help eradicate it.

Over a thousand women murdered

1,074 women have been murdered in Spain by their partner or ex-partner since the official registers began in 2003, only 41 of them so far in 2020. In addition, 37 minors have been murdered since 2013, including three this year.

Gender violence also leaves 301 orphans in Spain over the past seven years and 23 so far this year.

016 is the helpline for victims of gender-based violence. It is free and leaves no trace on the invoice, even if it should be deleted from the call log.