Vox withdraws support for Andalusian government for agreeing to take in 13 unaccompanied minors who arrived in Ceuta

Publication: Thursday, May 20, 2021 6:40 PM

The Ministry of Social Rights has already asked the Autonomous Communities to take in 200 of the unaccompanied minors, allowing 24 hours to present allegations. In total, 800 miners continue in Ceuta.

Of these 200 minors, 13 would be hosted by Andalusia, a community of more than eight million inhabitants. However, it is a measure which for Vox is serious enough to withdraw its support for the Andalusian government and call for early elections.

By a message posted on Twitter, the far-right party qualifies the decision as “irresponsible” and assures that it will not support any initiative of the Junta de Andalucía which does not bear his signature.

Specifically, the government has proposed that Andalusia take in 13 of these children, Aragon up to 9, Asturias up to 11 and the Balearic Islands as many. Cantabria, for its part, would be responsible for welcoming seven children; Castilla y León 18, Castilla-La Mancha 14; 15 in Catalonia; 13 in the Valencian Community, 11 in Extremadura, 20 in Galicia; 20 in Madrid; seven in Murcia; six in Navarra; eight in Euskadi and 17 in La Rioja.

The principle of agreement they reached is that the distribution is based on different criteria: 50% of places due to the impact on the reception of unaccompanied migrant minors from each community, an additional 25% depending on the population. and an additional 25% depending on the economy. situation, which in turn would be divided into 12.5% ​​by per capita income and the remaining 12.5% ​​according to the unemployment rate.