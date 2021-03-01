Voyager Station Hotel: Voyager Station Rotating Hotel in Space: Hotels rotating in space

There are one-to-one luxury hotels around the world, but now get ready for the first hotel to be built outside of the earth. In four years, work on this hotel will begin in 2025 in Earth’s lower orbit. It will also include restaurants, a cinema, a spa and rooms for 400 people. The Orbital Assembly Corporation (OAC) Voyager station could be ready by 2027. This space station will be a large circle and will rotate to produce artificial gravity. This gravity will be equal to the gravity of the moon.

How did this idea come about?

The Voyager station hotel station will have many features that will remind you of the cruise ship. Several pods will be attached to the outer side of the ring and some of these pods can also be sold to NASA or ESA for space research. According to the OAC, doing it with the help of launchers like SpaceX’s Falcon 9 and Starship may be slightly cheaper. The concept of the orbiting space station was by Werner von Bronn, associated with NASA’s Apollo program in the 1950s. The Voyager station is on a much larger scale than that. It first surfaced in 2012 with the launch of the Gateway Foundation.

How will this be possible?

If the Voyager station is true, it will be the largest object sent to humans in space. For a long time, the cost of sending material into space was $ 8,000 per kg, but after reusing the Falcon 9 it came down to $ 2,000 per kg. It is believed that this could be further reduced with SpaceX’s spacecraft. With their help, a continuous and rapid connection between Earth and Voyager Station will be possible. The team that created it experimented with NASA members, pilots, engineers, and architects building systems with multiple modules.

A tour in 90 minutes

This station will circle the earth every 90 minutes. A test of the prototype station will first be carried out. Like the International Space Station, the free-flight microgravity facility must be tested. For those who have to stay here for a long time, they will need gravity. The rotation is therefore very important. Gravity can also be reduced or increased by increasing or decreasing the rotation. Once the test is complete, STAR (Structure Truss Assembly Robot) will create its frame. It can take two years to build and three days to prepare in space.