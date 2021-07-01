vt-4 mbt: vt-4 MBT vs t90, all you need to know: who is stronger between Pakistan VT-4 tank and India T-90 Bhishma tank

Islamabad

The first batch of Chinese-made VT-4 main battle tanks were inducted into the Pakistani military today. Pakistani Army’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) media wing said Mangala Corps Commander Lt. Gen. Shaheen Mazhar Mahmood visited the Armored Division and inspected the first batch of VT- tanks. 4. Major General Rashid Mahmood informed the Expedition Corps Commander of the first batch of tanks. During it, the power of the Chinese VT-4 tank was also demonstrated.

Pakistan becomes third country to buy VT-4

This tank is made by Chinese state armored vehicle manufacturer Norinco. Delivery of the VT-4 tanks began in April of this year, however, the number of units that have been delivered is not yet known. Pakistan is the third country after Thailand and Nigeria to have purchased these tanks from China. In September last year, the Pakistani army tested the tank at the Tilla firing range after joining the armored corps.

How powerful is the Chinese VT-4 tank

The Chinese VT-4 Main Battle Tank is also known as the MBT-3000. It is the third generation Chinese main battle tank. China specially made this tank for sale to other countries. The 52-ton reservoir is 10.10 meters long and 3.4 meters wide. Three crew members can operate this tank together. In which there is a driver, a second commander and a third gunner. Its main weapon is a 125mm cannon. It is powered by a turbocharged engine which gives the tank a power of 1300 horsepower.

T-90 Bhishma

How powerful is the T-90 Bhishma from India

The Pakistani VT-4 main battle tank is nowhere in front of the Indian T-19 Bhishma. This tank is originally made in Russia. The T in its name refers to the tank, while 90 means it was officially completed in the 1990s. It is among the most powerful tanks in the world. It also has three crew members, including the driver, captain and gunner. The T-90 tank is equipped with Kaktus K-6 explosive reactive armor, which protects it from enemy attacks.

Unable to avoid enemies of the T-90

The T-90 tank has an accurate 125mm main gun. It can shoot accurately up to 6 km away. Not only that, the T-90 tank is also capable of firing many types of missiles. Its weight is 48 tons. It is one of the light tanks in the world. He has the ability to fight the enemy day and night. It has a powerful 1000 horsepower engine. It can travel a distance of 550 km in one go. This tank is also equipped with anti-aircraft guns that can shoot down enemy helicopters.