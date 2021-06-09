Wagestream, sponsor of ‘Les + Influenceurs des RH’

Wagestream, the fintech of financial solutions, will be part of the seventh edition of ‘The + Influencers of Human Resources’, as a sponsor. It is a biennial event, in which the most influential professionals in the people management sector are recognized today. The voting period ends on June 13, so you can now register here and choose your favorite HR “character”.

Once the deadline has expired and the votes have been counted, a list is drawn up with the 50 most influential, ten of which will be recognized at a gala organized in June in Madrid. It is then that we will know who is the most influential professional in human resources today.

About ‘The Most Influencers of Human Resources’

‘The + Influencers of Human Resources’ is a biennial event with great participation from the readers of RRHHDigital, who are responsible for dedicating themselves to choosing the most influential person in human resources in Spain.

The finalists were chosen by the HRHDigita team on the basis of the following criteria:

Appearances in general media Appearances in specialized media Interventions at professional events, seminars, discussion tables, conferences, etc. Editorial or technical contributions in specialized communication media Implementation of good commercial practices in the area of ​​human resources Implementation of socially responsible policies in the area of ​​human resources Creation, proposal or implementation of job-generating measures in Spain Other professional recognition or achievements obtained

After that, as in every edition, it is our readers who, by choosing their preferred candidates, determine who will be honored. After receiving the votes, the ten most elected are highlighted with a special distinction to the most voted, chosen as ‘The + Influencer of Human Resources’. On the day of the gala, to be held in Madrid in June, the names of the fifty most influential professionals in the sector will be revealed.

The seventh edition of ‘The + Influencers of Human Resources’ is sponsored by Aon, BMW Madrid, Cobee, DKV, EF Corporate Solutions, Gympass, Infojobs, Koppen Executive, The Adecco GroupyWagestream.

You can now vote for ‘The Most Influencers of HR

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric