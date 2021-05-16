Wang Yi on Shah Mahmood Qureshi: Eye on Afghanistan, Chinese Foreign Minister meets with Pakistani Foreign Minister – Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets with Pakistani Foreign Minister in view of Afghanistan

Beijing

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said he hoped Beijing and Islamabad would seize the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties, opening up better prospects for bilateral ties. According to reports from Xinhua, the Chinese Foreign Minister had a telephone conversation with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday. It is believed that there has been a discussion between the two leaders about the situation in the United States leaving Afghanistan.

Wang said that an all-weather strategic cooperation partnership between China and Pakistan is unique, and bilateral relations have become a model of friendly cooperation between countries. The Chinese leader said that in the past 70 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties, the two sides have strongly supported each other on issues related to the other’s fundamental interests. Wang stressed that China will stand firmly by Pakistan’s side to counter the Kovid-19 outbreak.

The Chinese Foreign Minister said: “ Work with Pakistan to implement the results of the video conference of the foreign ministers of China, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka on Beijing Kovid-19 and play an important role in regional economic reforms is also ready for. He noted that Pakistan had an important traditional influence on the Afghan issue. Wang said China recognizes Pakistan’s efforts to achieve peace in Afghanistan.

Qureshi praised China’s Tianwen-1 landing on Mars and said bilateral ties have yielded fruitful results since the establishment of diplomatic ties. He said his country hopes to jointly celebrate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and continue strategic cooperation with China in all seasons. Qureshi thanked China for its strong support for Pakistan’s fight against Kovid-19 and hoped that his country would continue its anti-pandemic cooperation with China.

The Pakistani Foreign Minister said Pakistan appreciates the joint statement on the Afghan issue released at the meeting of the foreign ministers of China and Central Asia. He says US and NATO troops should leave Afghanistan in an orderly and responsible manner and help Afghanistan’s neighboring countries play a greater role in its progress. He said that we should move the peace process in Afghanistan forward.