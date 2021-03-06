Warning from doctor Carballo on the sewage situation in Madrid: “This is the reality”

Posted: Saturday March 6, 2021 3:58 PM

Dr César Carballo, emergency doctor at Ramón y Cajal hospital, sent out a message via his Twitter account in which he warned about the current state of wastewater in the Community of Madrid in the face of possible restrictive measures taken at Easter.

“This card advises caution and caution,” Carballo says of the card that can be viewed below in this news article. Point out that the dark color represents areas that are experiencing recovery in cases.

“This is the reality,” he adds. In this sense, the doctor recalled that the coronavirus “does not include the euros” and that “we have not won the battle”, setting ourselves the goal of reducing the 50 cumulative incidence cases.

This Friday, César Carballo also asked to “copy now” a measure that has been introduced in Germany, which allows supermarkets like Lidl or Aldi to sell antigen tests to citizens at a price between 5 and 10 euros.

Map of the state of wastewater in Madrid

The data of the “ Vigía ” system, for the early surveillance of COVID-19 in the wastewater of the Community of Madrid, are shared by Canal de Isabel II through a map that brings together the latest data available on this key observation in the fight against the pandemic.

See the map of the Isabel II Canal on the status of wastewater below: