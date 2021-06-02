“Warning signs in Occitania and New Aquitaine”, announced Gabriel Attal – ScoopCube

the main government spokesman Gabriel Attal warns of the development of the virus in Occitania and New Aquitaine.

The spread of Covid-19 is picking up speed again in the southwest. Government spokesman Gabriel Attal spoke at his press conference at noon after the Defense Council and the Council of Ministers of “warning signs” in Occitania and New Aquitaine.

“We cannot lower our vigilance. If the global spread of the virus today is comparable to that at the beginning of last autumn, warning signals will appear in certain areas, ”announced Gabriel Attal. “In Occitania, in New Aquitaine, we are seeing some significant increases in the spread of the virus”.

Gabriel Attal particularly described the situation in New Aquitaine. “In this region of New Aquitaine, the reproduction rate of the virus, the famous R, has risen to over 1, which means that the epidemic is gaining ground again there. This unfavorable trend is particularly pronounced in the department of Pyrénées-Atlantiques, where the incidence” has increased by almost 80% in a week, to a lesser extent in Charente-Maritime, Lot-et-Garonne, Charente, Landes and Gironde.

More information will follow …