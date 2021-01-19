wasp exoplanet 107b: discovery of a giant gas exoplanet WASP 107b Similar to Jupiter: a planet as large as Jupiter has been discovered

Astronomers have discovered a planet equal to Jupiter but 10 times lighter than it. Its name is WASP-107b and is said to be the least dense of the exoplanets discovered so far. For this reason, it is also called Super-Puff and Cotton Candy Planet. Researchers believe that this may explain the process of the formation and growth of planets. The bigger question is how does such a light planet still live near the star?

As big as Jupiter

WASP-107b is located 212 light years from Earth in the constellation Virgo. According to one estimate, the further the Earth is from the sun, the closer the planet is 16 times to its star WASP107. Researchers at the University of Montreal have discovered the size and density of the planet, from an observation of the Keck Observatory in Hawaii. It is less dense indicating that its core will be no more than four times the mass of the earth and that 85% of its mass is present as a thick layer of gas.

Why is the gas not exhausted yet?

The riddle remains before scientists: why its gas is not yet exhausted? Daily Mail Online cited several theories citing Professor Eve Lee, a specialist in these planets. According to Eve, “the greatest possibility about WASP-107b would have been that the planet formed far from its star where the gas in the disk is so cold it rises very quickly. Later, this planet would have arrived at its current location.

Another planet is also spinning

It was also found in the observation that this star is not the only planet orbiting around it. A planet named WASP-107c also accompanies it. Its mass is one-third that of Jupiter and it is far from WASP-107 and takes three years to circle the stars. Its orbit is more oval than circular. By bringing such planets out of your solar system, the process of forming planets in the universe can be understood. In addition, information about different types of planets will also be found.