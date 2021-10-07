wastewater-virus-testing-is-cheap-and-effective-in-detecting-epidemics-earlier-than-sanitation-systems

Two workers collect sewer samples for the early warning system of the coronavirus in Valencia during the month of May of last year. Mònica Torres

It was born as a test in Valencia and Murcia to apply to the coronavirus pandemic what was learned after 20 Years of Wastewater-Based Epidemiology (WBE) Wastewater-Based Epidemiology). A year later, this initiative has spread throughout the territory and has proven effective, efficient and cheap in the face of many health threats. The public water operators grouped in the Aeopas association demand that this structure be maintained and reinforced, which, according to Margarita Poza Domínguez, a microbiologist at the Institute for Biomedical Research of A Coruña (Inibic), has made it possible to “anticipate until 20 days as reported by the health system ”. The Government will expand its surveillance network and plans to use it to control other pathogens if the evolution of the pandemic allows it.

Susan Gardner, director of the UN Ecosystems Division, assures that “wastewater is a valuable resource that the world needs to learn how to harness.” “It cannot only be reused to feed crops. The water in our sewers ”, he adds,“ can act as an early warning system that could warn us when diseases begin to spread in our urban populations. ”

During this year it has been used against the pandemic, but what has been learned has left a useful tool to monitor the presence of other viruses. In this sense, Pablo Rasero del Real, head of Discharge Quality Control of the Sevillian public company Emasesa, points out that the systems can detect the pathogens that cause “hepatitis A and E, enterovirus, norovirus, poliovirus and adenovirus that are circulating in wastewater. ”

Drugs and pharmaceuticals

Poza adds that the sewers, in addition, “are a mirror of society.” “Analyzing in the water all the remains of the substances that we consume and excrete in our feces and urine, we can know the rate of consumption of substances such as cocaine, caffeine, paracetamol, antidepressants or antibiotics.”

An independent team of Spanish public operators agrees with Poza on how the analysis of wastewater is a reflection of society at all times and, especially, during the coronavirus crisis. At the beginning of the COVID pandemic and after the confinement orders, these studies revealed an increase in the use of opioids and authorized sedatives against anxiety. On the contrary, the use of illicit drugs plummeted, between March and June of 2020, according to the results of the investigations shown in the last meeting of the American Chemical Society.

A similar behavior was detected in Australia, where samples of sewage collected during 2020 reflected that methamphetamine and cocaine use plummeted during the first confinement, while the Cannabis use skyrocketed, according to a study led by the University of South Australia and published in Environmental Science and Technology Letters . Cobus Gerber, a professor at this entity, attributes it to “the loss of jobs and income as well as the interruption of supply lines.”

In the case of the pathogen that causes covid, the microbiologist from the Galician institute affirms that they can be “found in the feces of infected people, whether or not they have symptoms, from the beginning of the infection to even a month after testing negative in nasopharyngeal samples. ”

Infected ghosts

This aspect is crucial in the control of an epidemic because it allows quantifying the amount of viruses and infected persons present in a population before people with symptoms begin to show signs of the spread of the pandemic after being detected by health centers. This is how Poza explains it: “Imagining the infected population as if it were an iceberg, in the visible floating upper part would be the symptomatic people that are detected in the health systems when the sick person goes to the doctor, while the asymptomatic people, those invisible and undetectable cases that represent a large percentage of infected people, are represented in the submerged bottom of the iceberg. ”

And one more no less important advantage: the epidemiological alert network through wastewater allows early identification of the presence of new worrisome variants.

The Cov-red project of the Consorcio de Aguas de Asturias has also allowed the entire process to run automatically on a permanent basis: “The robotic equipment analyzes and transmits an alarm when they detect a positive in a sample, of which, in addition, a certain volume is conserved, to carry out run a counter analysis. Studies have shown that virus RNA can be present in fecal waters up to 000 days before the first infection is identified. ”

Precision tool

The system also identifies the exact geographical origin of the outbreak and facilitates narrowing down the area, avoiding massive confinements and allowing the adoption of public health measures without the need to mobilize citizens to non-infected areas.

Researchers from the Faculty of Medicine from the University of California, San Diego, after a study of the wastewater of the campus, managed to detect even a single infected and asymptomatic person who lived or worked in a building. Once the occupant was confirmed positive, isolation and contact tracing helped prevent further spread of the virus. The study allowed the early detection of 85% of covid cases on campus, based on research published in mSystems.

Rasero del Real adds that enabled networks are and will be useful in the face of emerging or common epidemics: “They allow the implementation of a similar system with other pathogens of epidemiological interest, such as the Nile virus or the seasonal flu ”. In addition, it is a good thermometer to know the health of the inhabitants and allows new avenues of research on the biology of the thousands of viruses present in wastewater.

Ensuring effective surveillance of a treatment plant requires approximately 25. 000 euros per year Luis Babiano, manager of Aeopas

Public operators consider that the implementation of the alert systems in the 105. 600 treatment plants in the world would allow monitoring of 2. 86 million people, the 30% of the population. No current screening system can achieve similar figures.

The Spanish Association of Public Supply and Sanitation Operators (Aeopas) has gathered this Wednesday at the Badajoz Provincial Council to the teams responsible for the main warning experiences from wastewater. In a publication that collects the analyzed works, Raquel del Puerto Carrasco, president of the group of water entities, highlights the importance of “having tools for the early detection of the carrier population that prevent new situations with high levels of contagion.”

The Government will expand the network

Hugo Morán Fernández, Secretary of State for the Environment, announced by videoconference during the event that a second phase of the work started last year will be launched and that have generated a first monitoring structure in 38 seasons. In accordance with European recommendations, the number of treatment plants in the network will be expanded to 55 and the concentrations of genetic material and variants of the coronavirus will be analyzed. The budget will be 4.5 million euros and the execution period will be 18 months. The Government representative has stated that, if the pandemic allows it, this structure will be used to control other pathogens.

Luis Babiano, manager of Aeopas, defends that virus monitoring structures in wastewater have not only proven to be efficient and effective, but also economical: “It is a profitable tool prevention. Ensuring effective surveillance of a treatment plant requires approximately 25. 000 euros per year ” .

And he concludes: “We must learn from the lessons of this pandemic to anticipate future ones. The experience accumulated throughout this year has made it clear how wastewater can serve as an element of mobilization and alert to health authorities, to prevent society by early detection of sources of virus emission. If it is detected in the wastewater, but the tests of the resident population are negative, investigations of the sources of infection not detected should be carried out. ”

One of the challenges will be, as he points out, “to sectorize the sanitation networks to make them coincide with sectors of the population that can be monitored by the health authorities.”

