Watch the video of the Kabul attack on the Afghan Minister of Defense: Bomb explosion in front of the house of the Afghan Minister of Defense

Kabul

Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, was rocked by a heavy bombing on Tuesday. The smoke produced by this was seen far in the high sky. There are reports that gunshots were also heard after the explosion. It was also claimed that the explosion took place in the Shirpur area where several senior Afghan officials live, including Afghan Defense Minister Bismillah Mohammadi. So far, no organization has claimed responsibility for the attack.

TOLO News reported that a car bomb exploded outside Bismillah’s house. This information was given by the security personnel present on site. The report, citing sources, claimed that shots were fired after the explosion and gunmen entered the house of the Minister of Defense. Journalist Bilal Sarvari tweeted and claimed it was a suicide bombing.

According to the Reuters news agency report, there are several diplomatic quarters where the explosion took place. The market area here is also very crowded. There are many government buildings here, including the Presidential Palace. Apart from this, there are also offices of many embassies and international media organizations.