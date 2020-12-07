water israel: UAE ‘arrested’ over 200 Israeli citizens at airport and prevented entry to Dubai – 200 Israelis detained at Dubai airport due to visa issues by the authority of the emirates civil aviation

Dubai

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has detained more than 200 Israeli citizens at Dubai Airport. These people were not allowed to leave the airport and go to the city of Dubai. According to UAE officials, these Israeli citizens do not have a valid visa to enter the country. All of these citizens arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Monday on a low-cost Flydubai flight to the United Arab Emirates.

Israeli citizens stranded for airline fault

UAE state media reported that the Flydubai Air Company was not dealing with passenger visas. Due to this reason, these passengers face problems at Dubai Airport. Israeli citizens arriving in the UAE still need entry visas. What the airline should have already seen.

UAE changed visa rules a day earlier

According to UAE media reports, Israeli citizens have been informed that they may enter the UAE after completing a special electronic form. Because on Sunday night the UAE changed their visa rules. However, it has also been reported to all airlines, embassies and media.

The direct flight started on November 26

The two countries signed a free visa deal in November after the September peace accord. In which citizens of both countries were allowed to travel without a visa for up to 90 days. After that, the Flydubai airline started its flights from November 26. It is the first UAE airline to introduce direct, scheduled flights to Israel.

Numerous agreements concluded between the two countries

According to the air transport agreement between the two countries, a total of 28 scheduled flights per week will come from Israel to the United Arab Emirates. In addition, an unlimited number of charter flights have also been permitted from Ramon Airport in Israel. Apart from this, agreements were made on the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, air traffic, visa-free travel, investment protection and scientific and technological cooperation.