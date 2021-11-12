'way-down',-a-spanish-'thriller'-that-seems-not-to-want-to-be-spanish

A couple of important questions, one external and the other internal, loom over the evident professionalism of the whole of Jaume Balagueró’s new film. First, why being a fully Spanish production, according to data from the Ministry of Culture, set almost entirely in Madrid, about a spectacular robbery from the Bank of Spain and in the middle of the days of the year 2010 in which our country experienced the triumph of its soccer team in the World Cup in South Africa, seems to want to mask all this with a title as bland and unattractive as Way Down, even more so when others are being used for its premiere abroad, such as Assault on the Mint (Argentina, Chile …), Assault on the Bank of Spain (Brazil, Italy …) or The Vault (The vault), the latter in Anglo-Saxon countries such as the United States, United Kingdom and Australia.

Second, and this is something that this critic was wondering throughout the story: why would a Spanish viewer get emotionally on the side of the international gang of robbers that stars in the movie icle —when it is evident that the outlines of the characters and of the action intend it to be exactly like this—, if what happens in the story is that the criminals first try to seize the historical legacy of the country, in the manner of the conflict with the Odyssey company, and later robbing the supposedly impregnable vault of the beautiful building, famous throughout the world, according to several dialogues, for constituting one of the most imaginative security systems in the world. And, be careful, it is not about making patriotism in a criticism, but about analyzing the point of view and its tone, how viewers can respond to the challenge, and wondering again about the strange title and an even more unusual poster, in which any reference to Spain is invisible.

Way Down smells like an attempt to take advantage of the international success of The paper house, something legitimate if you end up composing a solid and relatively original work. But, except for the consistency in production and the competent staging of the director of and While you sleep, the rest is instantly forgettable. The use of the images of the football matches, property not by chance of the company that finances the film. A script that gives the impression that too many hands have passed, in which not infrequently you have to swallow the procedural magic tricks, something perhaps inherent to the subgenre, but that happens with plenty of assiduity. Thus, the evident suspension of disbelief that the audience must provide would be enough if the group did not have so little identity, as those europuddings of the eighties and nineties, which were made to succeed outside and here and then they did not do it or outside or here.

Modestly entertaining if you don’t think too much about all of the above, and cornered just five minutes after finishing, Way Down ends up being as thick as the final punch from the bank’s head of security to the institution’s director: not because of his controversial macroeconomic projections but because of smoking too much.

WAY DOWN Address: Jaume Balagueró. Performers: Freddie Highmore, Astrid Bergès-Frisbey, Liam Cunningham, Sam Riley. Genre: thriller. Spain, 2021. Duration: 118 minutes.